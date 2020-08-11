BELOIT — Many Stateline Area residents remain without power following severe storms that ripped through the Midwest on Monday.
Fire and police departments in the Stateline area reported downed power lines, trees and other storm damage from strong winds.
The National Weather Service said Tuesday that the storm system that tracked from the Nebraska/Iowa border to northern Illinois and northern Indiana is a weather event known as a derecho. A derecho brings a swath of particularly damaging thunderstorm winds over an area of at least 400 miles long and 60 miles wide. The weather service reports the Upper Midwest to Great Lakes is a favored climate area for such storm complexes.
In the Beloit area, 2.12 inches of rain fell, according to the National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan station. The heavy rains resulted in multiple people being rescued from stranded vehicles on flash flooded roads.
Beloit police reported rescuing motorists near the areas of Cleveland and Euclid, Bayliss and Greenview, White and Eaton, Henderson and Pioneer, the 1100 block of Riverside Drive; Madison and Grant and the 1400 block of Cranston Road.
“It pooled really fast,” said Beloit Police Sgt. Ryan Flanagan. “No injuries were reported and everyone made it out of the flash flooded areas OK.”
South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said motorists were rescued in the 500 block of Blackhawk Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, an area that is prone to flooding.
Initially, 27,000 homes lost power in the Rockford area on Monday, according to the City of Rockford. As of Tuesday morning, 11,000 homes remained without power.
The City of Rockford announced that ComEd informed the city it could be two days before power is fully restored to the Rockford area. There were still downed live power lines and trees that caused street closures across the city on Tuesday.
WE Energies reported 28,000 customers in Wisconsin lost power due to the storms.
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for southern Milwaukee County as well as southern Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, southeastern Jefferson and eastern Rock counties as torrential rain pounded the area.
A tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service shortly after 4 p.m. for Kenosha and Walworth counties. The warning expired an hour later.
While no tornadoes have been confirmed in the Rockford area, a tornado was reported at around 4:02 p.m. on Monday in Rogers Park, Illinois.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.