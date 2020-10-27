JANESVILLE—Several people were arrested Monday after the Janesville Police Department Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 1200 block of South Grant Street.
Jamie Pofahl, 39, was identified as the owner of the residence and she faces charges of maintaining a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Jessica Easton, 36, faces charges of possession of fills without a prescription, bail jumping, child neglect and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel miller faces charges of possession of a schedule II drug, possession of pills without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darryl Hill, 52, faces charges of possession of cocaine—second offense, possession of pills without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jacob Brown, 27, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance—second offense.
Scott Croninger, 29, Amanda McKinney, 32, Michael Wartous, 35 and Gina White, 36, face charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.