Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.
BELOIT- The search for a city manager in Beloit has moved to a new phase as seven applicants have been invited to take part in first-round of interviews in January.
The Baker Tilly executive search firm brought the names of 16 eligible candidates to the Beloit City Council in late November. The 16 candidates qualified for the position out of the 32 applications that were submitted in the last few months.
The council members looked through the applications and resumes independently before meeting on Tuesday to narrow down the field of applicants.
The interview dates for the seven applicants have yet to be announced. A news release from the city stated the first interviews are planned for early January.
“The next steps and timeline will be determined based on the results of the first round of interviews, “ said Sarah Lock, Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “We will continue to keep the public informed as each step progresses.”
Patty Heminover, director of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, told the Beloit Daily News in October that the plan was to have a city manager in place by January or February 2023.
Lock said Tuesday she is uncertain when the city council will choose finalists.
Before a final decision is made by the city council a public component to the screening process will take place, according to Lock. In the past, public hearings have been held allowing members of the public to meet with and ask questions of city manager finalists.
Heminover pitched the idea of a public component that would include the finalists presenting their pitch to the public, community heads and city council members in a public setting. This would potentially take place after the first set of interviews in January, but before a final decision is made by the council.
The search for a city manager began after former city manager Lori Curtis Luther left Beloit in August to accept the position of city manager in Overland Park, Kansas. Luther was hired as Beloit city manager in 2015.
During Luther’s last evaluation she was given a raise resulting in a $184,188.13 a year salary.
Heminover explained to the Beloit Daily News that Luther was one of the highest paid city managers in Wisconsin.
The City of Beloit will be offering the new city manager a salary of in the range of $170,000 to $185,000 a year, according to the job listing.
In the meantime, Elizabeth Krueger is acting as the Interim City Manager of Beloit. Krueger is also the current Beloit City Attorney and Deputy City Manager.