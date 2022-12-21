2022 City Council
Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT- The search for a city manager in Beloit has moved to a new phase as seven applicants have been invited to take part in first-round of interviews in January.

The Baker Tilly executive search firm brought the names of 16 eligible candidates to the Beloit City Council in late November. The 16 candidates qualified for the position out of the 32 applications that were submitted in the last few months.