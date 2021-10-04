BELOIT—Seven have applied for the two School District of Beloit Board of Education vacancies.
Applicants are Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Adriana Sanders, Kris Jacobsen, Christine Raleigh, Allison Semrau, Joyce MH Ruff and Susan Bond, according to information from the district.
“We hope to have a new seven-person board fully seated by the Oct. 19 board meeting,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller in a Sunday interview.
When the board voted to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the position vacated by former board member Stephanie Jacobs on Sept. 7, Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of resigning members John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado. Application materials were due to the district by no later than 4 p.m. Monday for the latest two vacancies.
Raleigh had applied for the last vacancy before the board voted to appoint Schneider. She and Schneider ran in the spring 2021 election, but neither won a seat on the board. In her application materials provided to the Daily News, Raleigh said she lost the spring 2021 election due to being shy of 68 votes.
Raleigh, 32, had emailed the Daily News on Monday afternoon announcing plans and provided some updated information on her age and children’s school attendance. She said her school age children now attend the public charter school in Beloit, The Lincoln Academy.
The Daily News will be attempting to reach out to the other candidates, but did not have contact information for the other candidates as of press time.
Raleigh, 1518 Euclid Ave., has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf University. She is the manager of a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017 and has been a full time mom since 2013.
On her application for the position, she included her experiences working as a daycare worker, nanny, summer camp leader and volunteer for numerous children’s ministries as well as experience working in the records and research department at a bank and as resident assistant/assistant hall director during college.
“Strengths of our school district include diversity of families, offerings of advanced placement courses, the music programs, extra-curricular and sports programs. I believe the areas in need of most improvement and attention are student achievement and safety in the school classroom environment,” Raleigh said in her application materials.