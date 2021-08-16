ROCKTON — A federal lawsuit filed nearly three years ago by a former Hononegah Community High School student alleging the district violated her constitutional rights stemming from actions at a 2018 school protest has been dismissed after both parties reached a settlement last month, according to court records.
The terms of the settlement were not disclosed. A docket entry filed on July 9 states the case is dismissed with prejudice, meaning the case can’t be brought back to court in the future.
A July 1 stipulation notice asserts that all claims by Madison Oster and her father Jeremy Oster be dismissed against the high school, Superintendent Michael Dugan, Principal Chad Dougherty and Retired Principal Eric Flohr.
In July of 2018, then-junior student Madison Oster and her father Jeremy Oster filed a lawsuit against high school administrators claiming the school violated her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights during an anti-school violence walkout protest in March of 2018. At the time, students across the U.S. participated in a National School Walkout to protest school shootings following the Feb. 14, 2018 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida in which 17 students and employees were killed.
Madison Oster and a small group of students demonstrated with signs with pro-gun, pro-life and messages in support of law enforcement during the protest and were allegedly subjected to verbal abuse by students and unfair treatment by school administrators.
Attorney David Sigale, who represented the Osters, confirmed on Monday the terms of the settlement were confidential, adding that “Ms. Oster is very glad the matter was resolved.”
“I am very proud that Ms. Oster fought for freedom of speech in this case, and now, as a member of the U.S. military, is helping to protect everyone’s freedoms,” Sigale said.
A lawyer representing Hononegah could not be reached for comment on Monday.