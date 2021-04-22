BELOIT—A motorcycle crash Thursday morning on Henry Avenue resulted in one person being transported to a Janesville hospital, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Officers responded at around 9 a.m. to Henry Avenue and found that a 41-year-old Beloit man riding a motorcycle crashed into an SUV that had the right of way while turning left. A 31-year-old Beloit woman saw the crash and laid her bike down, the department said.
The 41-year-old man was transported to Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, police said, and the 31-year-old woman received minor injuries and was not transported.
Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets. The male motorcyclist was cited for no motorcycle endorsement, crossing the center line, unreasonable and imprudent speed, and no insurance. The female motorcyclist will be cited for no motorcycle endorsement and no insurance. The driver of the SUV, a 35-year-old Beloit male, will be cited for operating after suspension.
Henry Avenue was closed for several hours between Fayette and Chapman avenues as the Wisconsin State Patrol conducted accident reconstruction.