WHITEWATER – Fairhaven Senior Services announced it plans to close its second-floor nursing home at its main facility at 435 W. Starin Road, which will lead to 13 residents being relocated.

Fairhaven President and CEO Paul Kuenning was not available for comment Thursday afternoon, but a spokesperson in his office said that most of the residents in the wing will be relocated within the facility. The spokesperson also said that Fairhaven is “working with the families of the residents to find the best solution for them.” 