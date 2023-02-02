WHITEWATER – Fairhaven Senior Services announced it plans to close its second-floor nursing home at its main facility at 435 W. Starin Road, which will lead to 13 residents being relocated.
Fairhaven President and CEO Paul Kuenning was not available for comment Thursday afternoon, but a spokesperson in his office said that most of the residents in the wing will be relocated within the facility. The spokesperson also said that Fairhaven is “working with the families of the residents to find the best solution for them.”
“Fairhaven is working closely with the State Relocation Team to ensure a careful transition of skilled nursing residents to appropriate settings,” Kuenning wrote in a letter to residents Wednesday. “Assessments of our current skilled nursing residents will be done by our nursing staff and support agencies to determine each individual’s needs in order to assure proper placement for future care. Throughout this process we will assure that all care needs are met, residents’ rights are protected and resident-centered care is maintained.”
Fairhaven will renovate its third and fourth floors to assisted living apartments and transfer its second-floor nurses to those wings. Fairhaven Marketing Director Tim Probst said in an email that the facility has no plans to layoff any employees.
Kuenning sent a letter to residents later that same day telling them that “critical workforce shortages” and “unsustainably” high costs of operations combined with low reimbursement through government programs led to the decision.
“We know this difficult decision will have short- and long-term effects on our residents, staff, Whitewater and the surrounding community,” Probst wrote.
Fairhaven also owns Hearthstone Memory Care and duplexes in Prairie Village north of the UW-Whitewater Prairie Preserve and south of Highway U. Kuenning wrote that Fairhaven will continue to serve residents there as well as others in the main facility.