BELOIT—The 33rd Annual Beloit Senior Fair will be back this year with a theme of “A Salute to Essential Workers.” It will be held from 9 a.m.—1 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Eclipse Center, 3 Eclipse Center.
While there won’t be any live music, snacks or rides across the parking lot due to safety considerations, most of the offerings of the fair will be available. It’s good news for organizers who had to cancel last year’s affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who are eager to be back and offer the festive and informative event.
Beloit Senior Fair Committee member John Kalkirtz said the fair is a great way for seniors to get education and resources on transportation, healthcare, legal services, nutrition, volunteer opportunities, homecare, housing rentals, consumer information, assisted living, crisis information and more.
“Information is important,” Kalkirtz said.
Kalkirtz said it’s also a great social event after a long and isolating pandemic year. It’s a great way for seniors to feel part of something and have a little fun along the way. The event is a staple in Beloit, and committee members plan for it all year long. Over the year’s it’s been honed into an efficient and productive event for seniors and exhibitors.
Masks will be required and organizers will monitor social distancing. Senior Center Manager Debbie Kraus encouraged people to spread out their arrival times to avoid crowding.
The event will feature flu shots and an Rx Roundup, prize drawings, health screenings and plenty of goodies to round up in goodie bags from exhibitors.
Free bus shuttle on Beloit Transit System to the Beloit Senior Fair will be provided that day. Wheelchairs are available for those in need.
“It’s people, a place and an experience. We get people from all over the area and out of state. It’s got a good following,” Kalkirtz said. “People know where the Eclipse Center is and know where to go. It’s been an anchor for us.”
In the past the senior fair had 60 to 70 exhibitors. This year it will be 37 in order to give the booths more rooms to be spaced out.
Organizers expect around 300-400 people, down a bit from the usual 700 or more due to COVID-19.
Kraus said there is still time for businesses to get involved. The deadline is Sept. 10. Those interested should contact Beloit Senior Center at 608-364-2875 if they are interested.