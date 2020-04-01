EVANSVILLE - State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, is calling for the legislature to repeal the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance benefits.
Gov. TonyEvers has called for the suspension of the waiting period and legislation is drafted to address the problem.
The one week waiting period waiting week was enacted in 2011 under former Gov. Scott Walker as Act 32 and requires legislative action to repeal it.
Senator Ringhand added that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing undue stress for thousands of families, especially those who live paycheck to paycheck.
