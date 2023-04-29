BELOIT - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, is taking nothing for granted as she begins her campaign to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.
"I want to continue to work on kitchen table issues that affect Wisconsin residents. I want people to have affordable health care. I want to lower prescription drug costs, and people want their rights and freedoms back," she said during a visit to Beloit on Friday.
Baldwin was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012. She faced former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson that year, who she defeated by a 5% margin.
In 2018, Baldwin was reelected. She faced Wisconsin State Sen. Leah Vukmir, who she defeated by an 11% margin.
Although she won her last election by a comfortable vote margin, she said conditions may be different in 2024.
She said in November of 2024 there will be only two statewide races on the general election ballot in Wisconsin - her U.S. Senate seat and the office of U.S. President.
"What we have learned is Wisconsin is a battleground state in a presidential election year," she said.
No Republican candidate has announced plans to run against Baldwin in 2024 as of yet.
Regarding Republican demands for cutting government spending as a condition to raise the debt ceiling, Baldwin said proposals so far from the right have not been productive.
"If what the House Republicans proposed were to be passed, the results would be devastating," she said.
She noted veterans in particular would be hurt by the cuts.
Republicans have proposed a cap on overall government spending, which would freeze medical services for veterans, as well as other benefits, Baldwin said.
"This would be a broken promise to our veterans," she said.
Baldwin was the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from Wisconsin and she was the first openly lesbian woman elected to the U.S. Senate. Before being elected to the U.S. Senate, Baldwin served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1999 to 2013.