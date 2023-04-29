BELOIT - Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, is taking nothing for granted as she begins her campaign to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate.

"I want to continue to work on kitchen table issues that affect Wisconsin residents. I want people to have affordable health care. I want to lower prescription drug costs, and people want their rights and freedoms back," she said during a visit to Beloit on Friday.

