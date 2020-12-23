MADISON—State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, has been appointed to five State Senate Committees for the 2019-20 Legislative Session.
Ringhand was named to the following committees:
Committee on Economic & Workforce Development.
Committee on Financial Institutions & Revenue.
Committee on Insurance, Licensing & Forestry.
Building Commission
Committee on Organization.
“I am honored to be appointed to so many important committees. I am excited and look forward to working on the important issues that will be discussed in these committees. Furthermore, I will continue to seek bipartisan solutions to the issues that are brought before these committees while making sure that the people and communities in the 15th Senate District are well represented,” Ringhand said.