JANESVILLE—Traffic on Interstate 90/39 was shut down for several hours between Janesville and Edgerton after three semitrailer trucks crashed on the north side of the freeway Monday morning.
A police official at the state patrol’s DeForest post said as of 3 p.m. police and emergency crews were still trying to clear the crash scene and restore the flow of traffic.
The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on the interstate near Milton-Harmony Townline Road north of Janesville. Three semis apparently crashed in the northbound lanes. The official said at least one of the semis crashed through a concrete median in the middle of the interstate.
Both northbound and southbound lanes remained shut down mid-afternoon from the Highway 11 interchange on Janesville’s south side to just north of Edgerton. Traffice was being detoured through Janesville along Highways 14 and 26.
The crash caused one semi to erupt in flames, according to a state police news release. One person had “minor injuries” in the crash.