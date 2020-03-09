BELOIT – Traffic was snarled at the I-39/90 and I-43 interchange in Beloit early Monday morning after a semi-truck took out a temporary traffic light in the area, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Wisconsin State Patrol and Beloit police responded to the interchange at 4:58 a.m. and learned that a traffic signal installed during construction of the interchange had been struck by the truck.
No injuries were reported in the single vehicle crash, with the semi driver being cited for failure to obey a traffic signal.
Traffic was reopened at the interchange at around 10:15 a.m.
