MADISON—A week after the Wisconsin General Election and the race for Secretary of State remains too close to call.
The race pitted incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette against Wisconsin Assembly Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton. Neither candidate has declared victory and neither candidate has conceded.
Reporting by Wisconsin Public Broadcasting Service indicated La Follette had a very narrow lead. Initial vote totals showed La Follette with 1,268,527 votes and Loudenbeck with 1,260,867 votes.
“I believe the race remains uncalled. We are optimistic of where we are at,” said La Follette campaign spokesperson Nicholas Maines in an email to the Beloit Daily News. “Today (Monday) at 4 is the deadline for municipal canvassing which will give us more clarity. However Doug isn’t going to unilaterally declare victory without a call.”
Loudenbeck’s campaign also noted the very tight race in a statement dated Nov. 9.
“Due to the closeness of Tuesday’s election results, my team and I will continue to review the results of the official canvassing and certification then decide what steps to take once all of the votes have been counted,” the post stated.
La Follette has served in the Wisconsin Secretary of State’s office for over 40 years. He served from 1975 to 1979 and then served from 1983 to present.
He has said he wants election oversight to remain the responsibility of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He believes those who wish to shift oversight to the Secretary of State’s office want to control election outcomes in the future.
Loudenbeck, of nearby Clinton, Wisconsin, was first elected to the Wisconsin Assembly in 2010. She currently represents the 31st Assembly District. She did not seek reelection to the Assembly so she could run for Secretary of State.
Loudenbeck has said the Secretary of State’s office has fallen into disrepair due to the neglect of La Follette,