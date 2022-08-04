Election Day
The primary election in Wisconsin is set for Tuesday.

Three Republican candidates, two Democrat candidates and a Libertarian candidate are seeking the office of Wisconsin Secretary of State.

The Republicans whose names will appear on the Aug. 9 primary election ballot include Wisconsin State Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton who represents the 31st Assembly District; Jay Schroeder of Neenah who previously ran for Secretary of State and Justin Schmiatka of Green Bay. Democrats running include incumbent Secretary of State Doug LaFollette of Madison and his opponent Alexia Sabor of Madison. The Libertarian candidate is Neil Harmon of West Allis.