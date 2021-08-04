SOUTH BELOIT—A second non-fatal shooting has been reported in South Beloit, with the latest incident of gun violence occurring on July 24, according to South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
Truman said on Wednesday that a 27-year-old woman arrived at Beloit Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours of July 24.
At around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Roscoe and Northwestern avenues for a report of “several shots fired,” with officers locating several fired shell casings in the area.
Truman added that a short time later the victim arrived at the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the head.
“This incident is still under investigation and as I can disclose more information to you, I certainly will,” Truman said.
The incident comes following a March 25 shooting in which a man was injured in the 400 block of Washington Street.
Omar A. Marin, 18, was arrested on warrants out of Winnebago County, Illinois in relation to the shooting. Marin was taken into custody on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.