BELOIT — A second shooting in the last three days was reported to Beloit police as a Beloit man was treated for a gunshot wound at a local hospital early Sunday.
Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred at around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue.
Officers were in the area following a shots fired complaint that resulted in "several vehicles" being struck by gunfire, the department said.
Shortly after the shooting, police were notified a 24-year-old man was at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency department receiving care for a gunshot wound.
"This is an active investigation and details are limited at this time," said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Lock. "We appreciate any tips and information the community can share. Please reach out if you saw anything or know something about the shooting. Even the smallest bit of information can be incredibly helpful."
To reach out, call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463, or go online to www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
The latest incident of gun violence comes on the heels of a shooting that occurred Thursday in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue and left three young Beloit teens injured.
The victims were ages 16, 18 and 19. The shooting occurred around 5:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Nelson Avenue, near Switchtrack Alley, police said. As of Saturday, two of the three teens remained hospitalized for treatment of their non-life threatening injuries, police said.
With the two shootings on Thursday and Sunday, Beloit police have investigated a total of one gun-related homicide and eight non-fatal shootings in 2021.