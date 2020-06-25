BELOIT—A Beloit man who was injured during a May 16 shooting in the 1200 block of Keeler Avenue in Beloit now faces charges for his role in the incident, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Denzen Jones, 37, was shot multiple times in the leg during an alleged gunfight in front of a Keeler Avenue home. Jones is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon as a repeater and two counts of felony bail jumping as a repeater.
The man who allegedly shot Jones, Isaiah K. Evans, 25, is charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide, three counts of recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Evans and Jones were exchanging gunfire in the Keeler Avenue neighborhood, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint. During the shootout, multiple homes were struck by gunfire, with bullets traveling through a home and getting stuck in the siding of two homes, police said.
During the investigation of the shooting, police viewed security camera footage from one of the homes that allegedly shows Jones removing a firearm from his waistband and pointing it towards the intersection of Keeler and Dewey while it appeared that multiple shots were being fired in Jones’ direction, the complaint said.
Evans remains at-large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Beloit police. Anyone with information about Evans can call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
