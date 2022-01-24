Second Harvest Food Pantry for Tuesday canceled Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Jan 24, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The Second Harvest - Beloit Mobile Food Pantry has been canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 25.The next Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry is scheduled for 10 a.m. - noon on Feb. 9 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 749 Bluff St., Beloit. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Second Harvest Food Pantry Our Savior's Lutheran Church Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit school district official to resign Fruzen Principal on leave pending misconduct probe Beloit woman charged in stabbing incident BMHS teacher resigning after being placed on leave Welders Supply Co. buys old Cub Foods building Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime