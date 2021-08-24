Family Promise of Greater Beloit (FPGB) Case Manager Jacki O’Flahrity’s niece, Evelyn Hemmy, planned for a year and a half to have a rummage sale to raise money for people facing homelessness, according to her aunt.
Evelyn Hemmy, 7, is in second grade in Crystal Lake, Illinois. Her parents are Jenn and Jason Hemmy.
Evelyn, who was inspired by a young friend who raised money for a family member fighting cancer, was drawn to the idea of raising money for a good cause, and immediately thought of children facing homelessness.
“Her event was postponed one year due to the pandemic, and as she waited, she planned. Evie selected many of her own toys and clothes to sell and invited her family and friends to donate items for her to sell, telling everyone about how she wanted to raise money to help families facing homelessness,” her aunt wrote in an email to the Daily News.
With her two day rummage sale, and lemonade stand, she raised nearly $400.
Following the sale, Evie was eager for her tour of the FPGB day center.
During the tour Sunday, August 22, Evie saw the modest dining and living areas the families participating in FPGB shelter share, along with the limited cabinet space they have to store their belongings.
Her aunt said she showed her the area in the church basement where guests in FPGB shelter would sleep when FPGB was a rotational shelter, before switching to hotel rooms as precaution against COVID-19.
After the tour, her aunt said Evelyn and her mom are looking forward to becoming volunteers someday soon as well- bringing families in shelter hot, oven baked dinners.
Evelyn read aloud a letter her aunt recently received from a shelter guest.
“This letter gave me pride in my role and purpose as a case manager but also, and more importantly, pride in the program as a whole including the volunteers; church congregations, former guests, and individual people like Evie and her mom for the impact their hard work, awareness, and monetary contributions have on FPGB and the families served,” her aunt wrote.