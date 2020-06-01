Rock County reported its second consecutive day of fewer than five COVID-19 cases on Monday.
Data from the Rock County Health Department shows three new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the countywide total to 639 cases and 19 deaths.
In the Rock County region, Dane County reported 735 cases and 29 deaths; Green County reported 66 cases and no deaths and Walworth County reported 397 cases and 17 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Monday shows.
Wisconsin saw 140 new cases and three additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 18,543 confirmed cases and 595 virus-related deaths, DHS data shows.
The Winnebago County Health Department in Illinois reported 41 new COVID-19 cases and 63 additional deaths on Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 2,283 confirmed cases and no new virus-related deaths.
In the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 463 cases and 17 deaths; DeKalb County reported 418 cases and four deaths; McHenry County reported 1,585 cases and 72 deaths; Ogle County reported 211 cases and three deaths; and Stephenson County reported 209 cases and two deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Monday.
In Illinois, IDPH reported 974 new cases and 23 additional deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 121,234 confirmed cases and 5,412 virus-related deaths.
