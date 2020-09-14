BELOIT—A project aimed at attracting future development in the Gateway Business Park remains on schedule despite a request by Hendricks Commercial Properties (HCP) for more time to complete inspection work at the site, according to Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC) Executive Director Andrew Janke.
The GBEDC executive committee met Monday and approved a request by HCP to extend the inspection period from Sept. 14 out one month to Oct. 14 related to the purchase agreement of land at 720 Gateway Boulevard. The property is located west of the Kettle Foods and the Amazon fulfillment center.
Janke said the outside counsel representing HCP requested more time to review the title work
“No other changes were made and we still plan on closing by the end of (2020),” he said.
As part of the agreement, HCP is required to start construction of two speculative industrial buildings within a year of closing on the GBEDC-owned property.
This marks the second amendment to the purchase agreement. The first came on July 9 that changed the timeline on the project’s construction requirements as part of the agreement. The first change was due to an anticipated freeze on manufacturing growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest Gateway project has been compared to past HCP speculative projects including facilities now in use by Palmer-Donavin and Toledo Molding and Die.