Seal coating planned for Roscoe area roads
Clint Wolf
Aug 2, 2022

ROSCOE - Seal coating work is scheduled to take place on roads in the Roscoe area this week, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Highway Department.

Seal coating work is scheduled for Willowbrook Road from McDonald Road to Upper Ridge Way in Roscoe starting Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Also, seal coating work is scheduled for Swanson Road from Highway 251 to Belvidere Road in Roscoe starting Thursday, Aug. 4.

Work on both roads is expected to be complete by Aug. 10.

Temporary road closures and traffic delays should be expected.

Tags: Winnebago County Highway Department, Seal Coating