BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Governance Committee will meet tonight to begin discussing its strategic planning process. It’s also been working on Superintendent Dan Keyser’s evaluation and will be selecting a new board member at the end of the month.
The governance committee meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong will introduce Senior Director of Design and Delivery Colon Lewis with Battelle for Kids who will act as the district’s strategic planning facilitator. He will give an overview of the strategic planning process and answer questions. In the end, the committee will determine the next steps in launching the strategic planning process for the district, according to Board President Megan Miller.
The district’s strategic plan has expired, and the board will be forming a new one which could be anywhere from three to 10 years. Last summer Miller said the board created short term goals last summer including: literacy, recruitment and retention and social emotional learning until the board initiated the new strategic planning process.
Miller said she will be looking for the committee to establish a timeline so the district can communicate it to the community and to determine the structure of the process.
Miller said she would like to see a standing advisory committee made up of community members so as the plan is implemented there can be active community oversight.
“I want it to be more than surveys and focus groups to ensure things are done correctly around fidelity to the interests of the community,” she said. “I want to thank Dr. Keyser and our board for taking this process so seriously, and it’s one of the most important things the board can do—help create a vision with metrics to move the needle forward.”
Meanwhile, the board is working its way through the evaluation process with its new superintendent.
“That will be the focus of our next board governance meeting, so that we can reflect on process and refine it for the future,” Miller said
The district is still collecting names of interested candidates to replace former board member Stephanie Jacobs who resigned. The person appointed to fill the vacancy on the board will serve until the term expires in April 2022.
Declaration of Candidacy by an Elector and School Board Applicant’s Resume forms are available at the Kolak Education Center or online at sdb.k12.wi.us on the Board of Education web page. These two documents must be received by the Board Secretary to be considered. The deadline to file an application is 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27. Mail or deliver completed application to: School District of Beloit. Kolak Education Center. Attn: Board Secretary, 1500 Fourth St., Beloit, WI 53511.
Applications can go to: mshope@sdb.k12.wi.us.
All applicants will be notified of the date, time, and place of an interview. For additional questions, people can contact Michelle Shope, board secretary, at 608-361-4160.