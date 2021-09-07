The School District of Beloit’s human resources meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, tonight, and the regularly scheduled Board Meeting for 7 p.m. are canceled, according to information provided by the district.
Tuesday’s business, operations, and finance committee meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Board of Education President Megan Miller said the cancellations were because there aren't enough board members to constitute a quorum. Miller, and board Clerk Maria Delgado and Member John Wong will be unable to attend.
At its 7 p.m. regular board meeting at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong and Baird Public Finance Banker Lisa Voisin were preparing to provide a workshop on Wisconsin public funding and school finance for board members. The presentation included information on the option of having $27.7 million referendum, according to online board documents.