ARVADA, Colo. — With parents Jerry and Connie Sveum of Beloit being known as worldwide travelers, it’s not surprising that son Scott is drawn to the sea and sailing.
In addition to his many traditional travels, he is captain of a catamaran which ushers family and friends on seaside adventures.
At 50, Scott Sveum, wife Julie, and children Summer and Brett have put down roots in Arvada, Colorado—just outside of Denver. He serves as a registered pharmacist for the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, where 4,000 to 5,000 babies are born every year.
He also proudly serves on the committee for the Colorado Antibiotic Stewardship Collaborative, which seeks to share knowledge and best practices with smaller communities.
Scott fondly remembers family camping trips when he was growing up that led the Sveum family out west to Montana, Colorado and Wyoming, in a tent, with a camp kitchen strapped to the car as well.
Perhaps his most memorable family vacation, which took them out of the country, was to Africa.
“This was an indescribable trip of a lifetime, where we saw lions, giraffes, leopards and other wild game,” Scott said.
The most exciting feature of this trip was the opportunity to see a pod of Mountain Gorillas, an endangered species, in Uganda. A special one day permit had to be acquired just to have the opportunity to see the gorillas. Once that permit was secured, the entire trip was planned around that adventure.
Scott said the trip exposed him to a whole new potential for travel and helped develop his wanderlust for more. He has returned to Africa twice since then, with his wife, Julie, also a pharmacist, whom he met while in school.
While vacationing in a more tropical setting, Scott discovered a new travel interest, the catamaran. He decided to pursue obtaining his captain’s license, which included even more adventures since he needed three sailing trips to complete that training. The first trip involved sailing the Channel Islands of Santa Cruz, California. Next to Baja Mexico, at La Paz, sailing in the Sea of Cortez, and finally Placencia, Belize.
Once he obtained his certification, Scott returned to Belize with wife, Julie, and another couple. This time, sailing solo as captain, Scott was responsible for chartering and provisioning the boat on his own. He notes that Julie was a most capable team mate, assisting with moorings and anchoring.
This past October, Scott planned a wonderful eight day catamaran sailing trip around Tahiti, with his wife and another couple. Negative COVID-19 tests were required before boarding the plane. The morning of their flight, the wife of the other couple tested positive, and they were not able to make the trip.
Putting a positive spin on that turn of events, Scott shares that “It turned out to be a wonderfully romantic trip for the two of us.” Travelling 90 nautical miles, they enjoyed different anchorages every night, including the Island of Taha’a, Bora Bora, Ra’iatea, and Huahine.
“It was simply gorgeous,” Scott said. “We enjoyed the beauty of the barrier reefs around the islands and the glassy calm water.”
They were able to partake of excellent French cuisine when they docked at night. “The French don’t tolerate bad wine or bad food,” he added.
It was in Huahine that the couple was robbed. They had left their boat wide open.
“We were lax,” admits Scott. “It was a rookie move. I’m sure we were being watched.”
Once on shore, their boat and belongings were totally ransacked. Fortunately, the robbers only absconded with two bottles of cheap French wine, leaving the Sveums their passports and secreted cash supply, and seemingly ignoring the fishing and diving gear on board.
Back in Colorado, Scott and his family, including daughter Summer, 14, and son Brett, 11 enjoy backpacking in Rocky Mountain National Park, mountain biking in Moab, Utah and rock climbing and repelling as sport climbers, not to mention downhill skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing.
Future sailing plans include a three-generation adventure to the Bahamas, which will include his children and his parents.
“It will be the first time my parents can watch me as a boat captain,” Scott said. “We will be fishing, and diving for lobsters.”
His children will be involved in the day to day chores like meal prep, and cleaning fish.
“We are drawn to the ocean because it is a warm, tropical place of exploration, and it connects me with people I love to be with.”