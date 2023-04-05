BELOIT — People who are looking for a cup of joe on the go will have another option soon in Beloit.
A new Scooter’s Coffee is under construction at 2757 Prairie Ave.
Owner Vickie Schleisner said she hopes the new drive-through-only coffee shop will be open sometime in July. She and her son, Austin, will be operating the new business and she plans to have two full-time employees and 10 to 12 part-time employees.
Gilbank Construction of Clinton is building the 650-square-foot building.
Scooter’s Coffee is a chain of small coffee shops that offer coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, muffins and Scoot energy drinks. Scooter’s Coffee has over 600 locations in the United States. There are currently about 14 Scooter’s locations in Wisconsin.
Schleisner is an attorney and she lives in Janesville. She wanted to branch out and open a business and she was interested in Scooter’s Coffee. At first, she wanted to open a shop in Janesville, but another franchise owner already is planning to open a shop on Humes Road in Janesville, she said.
She started exploring locations in Beloit and she said the experience has been wonderful.
“Everyone has been so easy to work with,” she said.
She is hoping Beloit customers will enjoy the food and drinks the new business has to offer.