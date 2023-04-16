Sara Stewart Johnson talks about her research and efforts to find life on other planets during a lecture at the Beloit Public Library on Friday. She was the 20th recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award.
Sara Stewart Johnson is presented with the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award by society President Steve Vavrus during a ceremony at the Beloit Public Library on Friday. Johnson is a professor at Georgetown University.
BELOIT — Sarah Stewart Johnson has spent her career looking for signs of life in the universe. What she and other scientists now are pondering is, not how to look for life as we know it, but how to look for life as we don’t know it.
“It’s like trying to imagine a color you have never seen before,” Johnson said.
Professor Sarah Stewart Johnson was this year’s recipient of the Roy Chapman Andrews Society Distinguished Explorer Award, which she accepted Friday during a ceremony at Beloit Public Library.
She is a planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist. She is the provost’s distinguished associate professor of planetary science at Georgetown University. She is author of the book “The Sirens of Mars: Searching for Life on Another World.
Johnson has analyzed information recorded by the Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity rovers that have rolled over the landscapes of Mars. She also has studied biosignatures and the persistence of life in Antarctica.
Johnson said she was proud to accept the award named after Roy Chapman Andrews, a Beloit man who 100 years ago discovered fossilized dinosaur eggs in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia.
“This is better than an Oscar for explorers,” she exclaimed, to a response of laughter from the audience.
She said she had some things in common with Andrews.
“Roy Chapman Andrews, I think, loved a mystery and so do I,” Johnson said.
One new initiative Johnson is involved in is NASA’s Laboratory for Agnostic Biosignatures project. This project has a focus of. developing new life detection methods that don’t presuppose any underlying biochemistry.
“We might need to expand our thoughts and imagination about what life might be like (on other planets),” she said.
She said, so far, our thinking has been linked to what we know about life on this planet, and when we look at other worlds, we say it is too cold, or too hot or there is too much pressure for life to exist.
But Johnson looks at other indicators for life, even the very small indicators.
She noted that pictures from Mars show river valleys where water may have once flowed. She added data from the Curiosity Rover indicated Mars once had nutrients and organic material that could have supported life.
“We’ve. never found a planet more like Earth than Mars,” Johnson said.
She also noted that Europa, Jupiter’s largest moon, is covered with ice but under that ice is an abundance of briny water. In fact, Europa has more liquid water than Earth, she said.
Also, Titan, the largest mood of Saturn, has lakes of ethane and methane.
Johnson quoted Nobel Prize winner Albert Szent Gyorgyi, who said “Life is nothing but an electron looking for a place to rest.”
While in Beloit, Johnson presented a virtual lecture that was viewed by students at Beloit Memorial High School, Beloit Turner High School South Beloit High School and the Lincoln Academy. She also attended a fundraising dinner for the Roy Chapman Andrews Society at the Beloit Club on Friday evening.