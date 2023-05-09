CLINTON - Ellen Schutt is one of the newest members of the Wisconsin State Assembly, but she is not the only newbie who was elected to the state body in November.
Schutt, a Republican from Clinton, is one of 24 newly elected Assembly members - 16 new Republicans and eight new Democrats - making up one quarter of the Assembly.
"It's been fun getting to know the new class," Schutt said.
Schutt, who has completed her first 100-days-plus in office, represents the 31st Assembly District, which includes the northern half of Walworth County, including the city of Elkhorn, parts of Darien, Clinton, Whitewater and Beloit. Amy Loudenbeck previously represented the 31st Assembly District. She was sworn in as an Assembly member in January.
She said the hardest part about her job so far is "trying to be in two places at once."
"I sit on five committees and some are travel committees, such as the colleges and universities committee," she said.
Schutt sits on the agriculture, colleges and universities, criminal justice, health (aging and longterm care) and transportation committees. She said meeting all her responsibilities on the committees and making other events in her district can be a challenge at times.
She has introduced three bills so far.
Assembly Bill 131 removes the requirement that a member of the Farm Service Agency be appointed to County Land Conservation Committees. The bill would allow any person engaged in agriculture to serve on the committees.
Assembly Bills 141 and 142, prohibit state and local governments from banning the use or sale of a device or vehicle based on energy source.
She said the idea for the Land Conservation Committee bill came from talking to constituents in her district.
"I listen to my constituents. I think that's where the best ideas come from," she said.
She also has heard from constituents on long-term care and assisted living, which she thinks is increasingly important and a larger portion of the population is getting older.
Schutt said she held five listening sessions in the 31st Assembly District to get input from constituents on the state budget. She said what she heard was pleas from people to support local government, including police, fire and emergency medical services. She also heard people ask for funding for road repairs, especially in smaller communities.
Regarding education, she said she has made it a priority to talk with school district superintendents in her district. She said the superintendents sought an increase in per pupil funding for schools.
"I am in favor of some type of an increase," she said. "Inflation is hurting us all."
She also said she would be in favor of the state investing in special education and mental health services in schools.