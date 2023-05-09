Ellen Schutt on Assembly floor

Rep. Ellen Schutt, R-Clinton, speaks on the Wisconsin Assembly Floor on a bill she authored regarding appointments to county conservation committees.

 Photo provided

CLINTON - Ellen Schutt is one of the newest members of the Wisconsin State Assembly, but she is not the only newbie who was elected to the state body in November.

Schutt, a Republican from Clinton, is one of 24 newly elected Assembly members - 16 new Republicans and eight new Democrats - making up one quarter of the Assembly.

Tags

Recommended for you