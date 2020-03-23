BELOIT—Staff from Converse and Robinson elementary schools took to the streets on Monday morning to show students and families how much they miss them.
After meeting at “base” in the school parking lot, more than 20 staff members from Converse drove around the neighborhood. Many of them had covered their vehicles with balloons and signs.
Some of the kids watched the surprise staff visits from their porches or windows. The visitors waved, said ‘hello’ and Assistant Principal Ryan Stengl tossed out candy. While it was hoped to be a surprise, some parents were tipped off about the parade and they made sure their children would see their special friends.
Staff at Robinson Elementary were expected to be doing a similar parade at 3 p.m.
“We expect a lot of families to be on porches, driveways and in the yard. We are going to make it a parade atmosphere as one way to connect,” Stengl said. “Our staff is close, and this week we have been missing each other.”
A 4K teacher, Carrie Espenscheid, said being without the kids has been “crazy and sad.” She said her students are like family. She gives students her cell phone number, and she said many of them have been calling her to say they miss her. She said she came to the parade to keep everyone’s spirits up.
Principal Leah Malott said a few families gave their addresses for the parade goers to pass by.
First grade teacher Gisela Mejia said it’s been weird not being at work and said she’s missed the adult interaction as much as the student interaction.
Kindergarten teacher Holli Steurer and her mom, Cindy Dailey, have been spending their time sewing fabric medical masks to donate to medical and veterinary establishments.
First grade teacher Jennifer Scully brought out her children, Addyson Scully, 6, and Henry Scully, 8, to ride with her as part of the parade. When not at work Scully said she’s been homeschooling her kids and playing with their new puppy, a goldendoodle and Great Pyrenees mix. She said she’s really been missing her coworkers and students.
On Townline Avenue, Grandma Veronica Lumley, her daughte,r Rebecca Shellenberger, and granddaughters, Kendall Shellenberger, 7, and Madison Shellenberger, 9, waved at the caravan of staff from the porch.
Rebecca Shellenberger said she and her mom and the girls’ older sisters have been working on homeschooling. They do school work from 9—11 a.m. each day, covering math, reading, science, social students and art. Each day the girls cross the street to Converse to pick up their lunches to make them feel a bit like they are still at school.
