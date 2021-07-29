BELOIT – Gunfire reported Tuesday in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue was due to a person being targeted in the area, according to Beloit police.
Police sa Rock County Christian School, along with other buildings and vehicles were struck by gunfire Tuesday.
Officers responded at around 9:37 p.m. to a report of gunfire on Harrison Avenue and found that the school, two buildings and two vehicles were struck by bullets.
No injuries were reported during the gunfire.
“It appears these shots fired incidents are targeting an individual in that area. The City of Beloit Police Department is working with its available resources to address the ongoing situation for the safety of everyone in the neighborhood,” a statement from the department said.