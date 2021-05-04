BELOIT—Area school districts are finding safe and creative ways to honor their teachers in light of Teacher Appreciation Week which kicked off Monday, May 3.
“The School District of Beloit and the Board of Education respect and admire the dedication, compassion, and passion of our teachers and support staff. As the last several months have shown, our teachers are resilient, creative and strong. They are committed to engaging our students in learning while caring for their social and emotional well-being. They make a difference in the lives of our students and families through their ability to continue to teach and care for students, despite the many challenges this pandemic has brought with it. We want you to know we are grateful and thankful and truly appreciate how hard you work for our district and students,” said Superintendent Dan Keyser in a letter to all district families.
The City of Beloit recognized and honored teachers with a Proclamation at its Monday city council meeting with Keyser and Chief of Communications and Marketing Director Monica Krysztopa in attendance.
The district also ran the Facebook “Thank A Teacher” Campaign, featuring teachers nominated by families and students for their dedication and commitment to the academic success and social and emotional well-being of students.
Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said each school has internal celebrations planned throughout the week. Some of those things include messages of appreciation from students and certain COVID safe meal plans.
“As a district, we do a token gift card of appreciation for staff and a meal of recognition for all. We will also have special recognitions this week for staff with 20, 25 and 30 years of service to the district,” McCarthy said. “Some of our traditional celebrations, like daily snacks and grilling out for all staff are not able to be carried out this year with our COVID safety protocols so we have found other ways to recognize our appreciation for all that our staff do.”
South Beloit School District Superintendent Scott Fisher said all schools are providing breakfast and lunches from different vendors over the next few days to show appreciation for teachers.
At the end of the year, the South Beloit School District will be providing a meal to all staff to thank them for their hard work this year. On May 26, the district will be holding an employee banquet to thank all staff, hand out awards and honor our retirees who have decided 2021 will be their last year.
“We are also bringing back our two teachers who retired in 2020 for this banquet to honor them. We were unable to do anything for them last year because of COVID,” Fisher said.