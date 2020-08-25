BELOIT—The School District of Beloit staff turnover rate in 2019-2020 was 17% compared to 2018-2019 when it was 16%, similar to turnover trends in other Midwest cities, according to a presentation by Traci Scherck of Scherck Consulting.
The presentation was given during Tuesday’s business meeting of the Board of Education.
A total of 144 School District of Beloit staff left the district between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. Turnover was most prevalent at Cunningham Intermediate School (24%) followed by Converse (24%) and Merrill (24%).
However, Beloit isn’t the only district grappling with turnover.
Wisconsin is number 13 on the lists of states with the highest teacher turnover. A national study by The Learning Policy Institute found the average teacher turnover in Midwest cities was 16.4%. The study found turnover nationally was linked to concern about school leadership, teacher preparation time and support as well as compensation.
In Beloit, 42 out of the 121 staff members who left the district participated in the exit survey, or 35%.
The top reason staff gave for leaving the Beloit district included lack of support from district administration, inconsistent following of policies and procedures, lack of recognition for the work being done and not feeling that their concerns were being addressed appropriately, according to the report.
Staff sentiments included “I did not feel my supervisor would support my decision in the classroom to best serve the students, thus did not feel I could be an effective educator in Beloit,” the report stated.
Staff recommended consistency in administration leadership, curriculum across the schools, implementation of policies and practices and the need for a dispute resolution policy with appropriate and timely follow-through when concerns are raised. Staff also wanted to give more input into decisions and to receive more transparent communication.
According to a spring 2020 climate survey conducted among district staff, opportunities for improvement include more parent involvement in school, appropriate interventions for students who disrupt the learning environment, attention to student behavior and appropriate class sizes.