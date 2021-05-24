BELOIT — The School District of Beloit met a milestone of providing one million meals to children in the Beloit community since the onset of the pandemic.
Since March 2020, the school district has offered free breakfasts and lunches for pickup or delivery to any child aged 1 to 18 in the community.
“Kudos to everyone involved, to our students and their families for coming out and getting meals and giving us feedback,” said Superintendent Dan Keyser. “I’m very thankful for our food service, to our transportation and maintenance people, to teachers and principals who had to adjust and make spaces at their locations for these pickups and for families for being so resilient.”
The one million meals included more than 48,000 gallons of milk, 60 pounds of fresh vegetables per family, and 411,000 servings of fruit and more. More than 269,000 of those meals were delivered to the homes of children.
Keyser noted that 67% of its children in the district are living in poverty.
At the onset of the pandemic, meals were available for pick-up at all elementary schools and Beloit Memorial High School five days a week. After discovering some families weren’t able to transport themselves or their children to meal sites, the district began a home delivery service for those in need. As the pandemic continued, the district developed a one-day-a-week meal pick-up and delivery service that included seven days of breakfast and lunch meals.
“We listened to our families that shared that a one-day-a-week pick-up and delivery would be more convenient and helpful, especially to those with young children. We immediately implemented that suggestion,” Keyser said. “We knew that the meals we were providing played a crucial role in keeping children in our community fed and healthy. Making it easier to get those meals was always our priority.”
Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations Jo Ann Armstrong said the milestone of serving one million meals would not have been possible without the collaboration of staff volunteers and Aramark food service and Durham transportation service partners who assisted.
Keyser said he anticipates meal pickups to continue throughout summer school and until the school year begins next fall.
The cost of the meals was covered by the state which will be reimbursed via a federal program administered by the state.