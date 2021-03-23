BELOIT—A School District of Beloit employee was arrested last week as part of an ongoing investigation by the Madison Police Department, according to MPD Public Information Officer Tyler Grigg.
Converse Elementary Literacy Instructional Coach Andrew Liebergen was arrested on March 19 for the possible charge of invasion of privacy.
He was arrested on school grounds and was later transported to the Dane County Jail by Madison police. Liebergen was booked into the Dane County jail at 7:32 p.m. on March 19, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.
Grigg declined to comment further regarding the investigation, noting that it was still “active and ongoing.”
In response to an inquiry by the Beloit Daily News, School District of Beloit spokesperson Monica Krysztopa said the district was “fully cooperating” with authorities for the investigation. No further information was provided by school district officials.