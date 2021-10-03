BELOIT—A School District of Beloit employee who allegedly secretly recorded a female now faces additional charges after more videos were discovered showing other victims, including an underage femal, according to an amended criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Andrew P. Liebergen, 49, of Verona, allegedly used a device to record videos of a female without her consent from November of 2020 until January of 2021 in a bedroom at a Madison-area home.
Liebergen allegedly used a camera hidden in a Wi-Fi signal repeater and a night-light hidden camera, the complaint states.
As part of the investigation, multiple laptops, including those belonging to the School District of Beloit, were seized.
The new complaint claims evidence recovered during a forensic exam of the computers found “hundreds of videos from a hidden camera” in a basement bedroom and two bathrooms of the home.
The videos allegedly showed the original female victim, whose age was not disclosed in the complaint, a 12-year-old female and the victims’ mother, the complaint states.
Liebergen was originally charged with capturing an intimate representation without consent and misdemeanor invasion of privacy by use of a surveillance device. He now faces two additional counts of capture an intimate representation and capture an intimate representation of a victim under the age of 18.
He was arrested on March 19, 2021 while at Converse Elementary School. Prior to his arrest, Liebergen served as a literacy instructional coach at Converse and was placed on paid administrative leave.
A request for comment regarding an update to the leave status was not returned by a district spokesperson as of press time Sunday. A search of the district staff directory on Sunday shows Liebergen remains an employee of the district.
Liebergen was released on a $500 signature bond on March 23 as the case remains pending. He will appear next in Dane County Circuit Court on Dec. 10 for a pretrial conference, court records show.