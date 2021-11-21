BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Governance Committee will consider drafting a resolution to support a proposed bill, the LRB 0402—African American History Education Act at its Tuesday meeting. The committee will meet at 6:15 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Board of Education President Megan Miller said on July 15 the African-American Jewish Friendship group, a non-profit civic organization in Dane County, reached out to herself, Vice President Sean Leavy and Superintendent Dan Keyser.
She said the organization had two requests—to meet to discuss reforming the district’s social studies and history curriculum so the contributions of African Americans’ contributions would be included, and to discuss whether the board would support LRB 0402—African American History Education Act.
Miller stressed the resolution to be discussed Tuesday would not impact curriculum within the district at this time. She said the board is only considering a resolution to support the LRB 0402, a proposed assembly bill.
After it is discussed at the committee meeting, it could go before the full board of education for a vote.
LRB 0402—African American History Education Act is a bill proposed by State Rep. LaKeshia Myers of Milwaukee on March 3.
According to a document compiled by the African-American/Jewish Friendship Group Education Committee, current data suggests a positive correlation between a more inclusive social studies curriculum and student learner outcomes in reading and math. LRB 0402 would ensure Wisconsin teachers have essential historical knowledge of the African-American population and vetted resources. It would provide a source of pedagogical innovation and the necessary resources to support all students in their learning while in school and assist all Wisconsin students to work and live in a racially and multi-culturally diverse world.
Miller said the group which approached the board has been seeking bipartisan support and non-partisan support from groups such as school boards with the goal of creating comprehensive and accurate comprehensive social studies instruction.
The Milwaukee School Board recently passed a resolution supporting LRB 0402—African American History Education Act, Miller said.
Because the bill has not passed and is not finalized, Miller said it’s unknown how it could potentially impact curriculum in the School District of Beloit in the future. However, since Beloit Memorial High School has African -American studies classes, she said impacts would likely be minimal.