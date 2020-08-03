BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Planning and Budget Committee will be discussing increasing pay for substitute teachers and putting the former Kolak Education Center up for auction at its meeting set for 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at the new Kolak, 1500 Fourth St.
People can view the meeting on YouTube by clicking on “view board meetings online” after going to this website link https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/73
The first order of business will be discussing raises for substitute teachers, paraeducators and secretaries.
The district had previously outsourced the provision of substitutes to another vendor, Teachers on Call. However, the board recently decided to offer substitutes in house as it wasn’t getting a high fill rate from the company. The money it saved from not using Teachers on Call will be added toward pay raises for substitute teachers, said Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
Larsen said the School District of Beloit has been paying a 15-20% lower rate than in neighboring districts.
Currently, a daily substitute teacher in the district earns $105 a day. The proposal would be to pay the substitute $125. A long-term substitute teacher is currently paid $150 a day and under the new proposal would be paid $175.
A paraeducator substitute is being paid $10.78 an hour and under the new proposal would be paid $13 an hour. A substitute secretary is being paid $11.39 an hour and would be paid $13 an hour.
When the school district opens for in-person classes again, Larsen said there could be more need for substitutes as staff could be out sick.
At the committee meeting, Larsen said board members also will be discussing putting the former Kolak Education Center or the Roosevelt Building, 1633 Keeler Ave. up for auction. It previously housed the district’s administrative functions before the new Kolak building was erected at 1500 Fourth St. and opened last fall.
Currently, the former Kolak building is listed for sale, but hasn’t received much interest. The board hopes an auction would get it sold quicker so the district doesn’t have to pay for heating and upkeep over the winter. There were also some incidents of vandalism at the site.