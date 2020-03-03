BELOIT — The School District of Beloit Board of Education will be posting a job vacancy for the superintendent position on the Wisconsin Education Career Access Network (WECAN) and it will talk to the search firm Ray & Associates and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) about what they have to offer at a meeting to be scheduled next week.
The board discussed the best way for the district to move forward with a superintendent search in a workshop Monday evening. Former Superintendent Stanley Munro resigned Jan. 16 after three members of his cabinet filed complaints claiming Munro created a hostile work environment. Interim co-superintendents Bill Beckley and Sue Green have been carrying out duties until their contracts expire on June 30.
Ray & Associates selected Munro, and was under a contract stipulating it would have to offer services mostly free of charge if the superintendent resigned in less than two years.
Bill Beckley kicked off Monday’s workshop by suggesting the district enlist assistance from the WASB as there isn’t much time before a new superintendent starts on July 1. WASB would be cheaper than national search firms, which Beckley said it can cost around $10,000.
Beckley also said he has more confidence in WASB than some of the national search firms. Beckley said WASB would recommend the best type of process, questions to ask and help make sure all due diligence is done.
“It’s another check and balance to make sure we are doing a thorough process at our end,” Beckley said.
Board member Megan Miller there should be a double reference check with the WASB as well as the board when selecting a candidate.
Board of Education Board President Jeff Klett suggested having principals and staff interact with the candidates before a choice is made. While having the community meet the candidates is important as well, Klett said the most important piece is staff input.
Board member Kyle Larsen said he was in favor of using Ray & Associates again as well as WASB. While Larsen said he doesn’t have high confidence in the search firm or WASB, he said it could be an extra line of defense to use both and would be cost effective.
Board member Stephanie Jacobs said she had strong reservations about using Ray & Associates again given its history.
Jacobs also suggested putting a survey out to staff and community about the best way to conduct the search.
“We need to get the right fit and I don’t feel comfortable with seven of us on a board making this huge decision. I want to hear input from our people,” Jacobs said
Miller suggested focus groups at different schools or neighborhoods.
Klett said the district didn’t focus enough on people skills in its last search and needs a candidate who will empower teachers and principals.
Beckley said the district needs a superintendent with experience. Beckley also suggested a “boots on the ground” community visit to the candidates’ district and hometown will be conducted in the search, and board members agreed.
Miller questioned if there is a plan if the right candidate isn’t found on time. Klett said the board would have to turn to WASB to find an interim superintendent.
