BELOIT—The Beloit school board will get an update on summer school and vote on whether to approve a revised pay structure for coaches and club advisers at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
Earlier in the evening at its oversight and finance committee, it will consider contracts for climate surveys and exit interviews as well as strategic planning services.
Summer school, which will start June 22, will be held five days a week and will be in-person. Transportation is available for eligible students, and the district is working with community partners to provide wraparound care, according to online board documents.
Goals will be programming offering opportunities for learning along with wellness and enrichment. It will feature face-to-face and hands-on learning that includes student choice and high interest activities along with flexibility in scheduling. Offerings will also address proficiency and credit recovery in literacy and math.
“I am excited to see students have the opportunity to go back five days a week. I think the proposed innovative programming shows a great responsiveness to the needs for children in our community,” said Board of Education President Megan Miller.
The board will also vote on the revised pay pay matrix for coaches and club advisors that supports equitable pay practices. Under the model, each position would be placed in one of three groups. Factors would include season length of a sport, number of games during a season, alignment with other schools in the conference and supervisory responsibilities of a head coach versus an assistant coach. The rate would be a percentage of the teacher base pay of $43,000. All three groups in the matrix were listed at $23 per hour. Group one could make up to $414 a week for six days a week of work; group two up to $276 for six days a week; and group three, up to $230 or five days a week.
At the oversight and finance committee meeting set for 5 p.m. Tuesday, administration will recommend approval of the contract for third-party consultant Elevated Talent Consulting (previously Scherck Consulting) to conduct semi-annual climate surveys and on-going exit interviews for the district. In 2019, the board approved a 2-year contract with Scherck Consulting for anonymous exit interviews and climate surveys for $18,000 per year.
Administration is recommending the option offering a 3-year contract for $39,857 per year.
The committee will also hear the administration’s recommendation to approve a request for proposal (RFP) for strategic planning services. The RFP resulted in seven responses. Administration is recommending Battelle for Kids which has a 6-phase approach that begins in May 2021 and extends through June 2022 with check-ins. The investment is $58,072 for all of the work and support over the 13 months.
The committee also will consider a recommendation to approve the Boys and Girls Club request for an easement to a small section of property on the road behind Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. There is no cost to the district, and it will help with the traffic pattern for both Kolak and the Boys and Girls Club.
If the committee approves the contracts for first reading, they will have to go before the full board to be approved on the consent agenda at an upcoming regular board meeting.