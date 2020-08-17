BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will discuss the evaluation process for its interim superintendent and get an update on its Morgan School property at its meetings this week.
The board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. today at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St. People can attend in person or view online by going to https://www.sdb.k12.wi.us/Page/73 and clicking on “view board meetings online.”
Jon Bales, the executive director of Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, will give a presentation when he is expected to outline the process of a superintendent evaluation.
The board also is expected to approve its evaluation tool for Interim Superintendent Dan Keyser at a meeting on Aug. 25. Keyser will come up with the evaluation tool which will include setting goals. The board will then look it over, ask questions, suggest modifications, and potentially approve it at the Aug. 25 meeting, according to Board of Education President Kyle Larsen.
Dale Knapp, director of research and analytics at the Wisconsin Counties Association, will give a presentation on school finance following Bales’ presentation on Tuesday.
On Wednesday the board will go into closed session at its 5 p.m. meeting to discuss the the former Morgan Elementary School property at 1811 Lee Lane. Larsen said the administration wanted to discuss the property, and he had no further information.
The vacant school property has been an expense for the district for several years. According to an easement agreement dated Aug. 28, 2014 between the school district and Beloit Health System, the school district had until July 1, 2016 to find a buyer for Morgan or Beloit Health System was entitled to claim the property in a swap for land adjacent to its occupations health and Sports Center and the then-new Fruzen Intermediate School.
So far, the health system has not taken ownership of the property. The health system has first right of refusal if the district were to put the school on the market and receive an offer due to the 2014 agreement.
The original agreement was signed by former Superintendent Steve McNeal and Beloit Health System President and CEO Tim McKevett. Past board members said they considered it a good deal considering the district’s need for green space behind Fruzen and the costs associated with tearing down Morgan for any interested buyer.
Following the Lee Lane property discussion the board will go back into open session to discuss goal-setting.