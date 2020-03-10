BELOIT—The School District of Beloit Board of Education will use the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) to help it find its next superintendent.
The school board made the decision Tuesday and also voted to provide $20,000 in funding for the Beloit Memorial High School jazz band’s trip to the Essentially Ellington Jazz Competition and Festival in New York in May, according to Board of Education Vice President John Wong following the meeting.
At Tuesday’s meeting the board heard presentations from WASB as well as Ray and Associates. Ray and Associates conducted the search for former Superintendent Stanley Munro. Because Munro resigned in less than two years, Ray and Associates would have been able to provide most of its services free of charge for the district.
“As a whole, there’s more comfort level with WASB because of a lot of district interaction with them over the years,” Wong said.
Wong also said WASB has more ties to Wisconsin.
The board hopes to get a customized search to meet its needs. Next week, Wong said the board will discuss action steps, the timeline and determine what parts of the search can be done in-house to cut costs.
The board also approved the jazz band’s request for $20,000 for the New York competition this spring. Wong noted the band will contribute a similar match by earning money through upcoming fundraisers.
The average grade point average for jazz band students is higher than 3.6. Many of the students are taking advanced placement courses and get substantial scholarships.
“It’s a great program,” Wong said.
