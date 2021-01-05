TOWN OF BELOIT—As two incumbent school board members are running unopposed in the Turner district, the Town of Beloit board race will have a wider field of candidates to choose from.
Both the incumbent school board president John Turner and board member Melissa Genovese-Hughes are running unopposed for reelection to their roles.
In the township, two board supervisor seats and the chairperson role are up for grabs.
Outgoing supervisor and temporary town board chair Skip Rath is not seeking reelection in April.
Incumbent supervisor Jim Stevens is running for reelection.
James Packard and John Pelock are also running for a supervisor seat.
Pelock is a member of the Beloit Turner School Board.
Former town board chair Diane Greenlee is running to reprise the role.
Greenlee ran for reelection against Tammy Maegli in 2018, and Maegli was elected board chair. Maegli recently resigned as chairperson and Rath has been appointed to fill the role until April.
The deadline for candidates to submit their nomination papers was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The upcoming election is set to take place on April 6.
A primary election would have occurred on Feb. 16 if more than two candidates ran for the board chair role or if more than four candidates ran for a board supervisor seat.