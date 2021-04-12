BELOIT—The Beloit school board will discuss possibly hiring a company to assist with the creation of the strategic plan, its new literacy curriculum and some other purchases at its meetings tonight.
At the oversight and finance committee meeting set for 5 p.m. at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., administration will recommend approval of the proposal by Battelle for Kids for strategic planning services in the amount of $58,072 for work to be done from May 2021 through June 2022, according to information on the agenda.
The district will start on the strategic plan this spring, said Board of Education President Megan Miller.
“The strategic plan is going to be the primary mechanism by which we lay the groundwork to make true sustainable and measurable change for the kids of our community,” Miller said.
At the committee meeting, those with the district will also recommend approval of:
- The purchase of the automotive alignment system for Beloit Memorial High School for $27,331 as the alignment system at BMHS is now more than 20 years old and ran on floppy disks.
- The purchase of the K-8 maps in the amount of $26,150 for social studies instruction as most K-5 classrooms don’t have them and they will support implementation of the new Wisconsin state Social Studies Standards that are currently being integrated.
- A Toro Groundmaster lawn mower in the amount of $135,914 as the current mower which cuts the majority of district acreage has significant breakdowns. The new model will trim grass and can be used in the winter for snow removal with an attachment to sweep parking lots.
At the business meeting at 7 p.m, Superintendent Dan Keyswer and administrators will present on the Grow Your Own Multicultural Teacher Scholarship. The program helps pay for the education of Beloit students who plan to return as teachers in Beloit.
“I’m excited to hear the Grow Your Own update. It’s important to invest in our community,” Miller said.
At the regular meeting the board will vote on new k-5 literacy materials. The proposed curriculum supports a comprehensive approach to improving literacy outcomes for all students and will include adopting high quality materials and a robust two-year professional development plan. The cost is $1,839,910.
“This new curriculum adoption is an outcome of a more focused effort to pay attention to culturally responsive and higher quality materials and meet the diverse needs of all of our students,” Miller said.
Also at tonight’s meeting, Sean Leavy will be sworn in as a new board member.
The board swore in incumbent Spencer Anderson on Friday due to a work obligation, Miller said.
Their first seated meeting will be the April 27 board meeting.