BELOIT - Recently resigned Beloit School District board members John Wong and Maria Delgado referenced time commitments and the need to focus more on students in their resignation letters emailed to the board recently.
In an interview on Sunday, Board of Education President Megan Miller announced the two vacancies will be posted from Sept. 13 - Oct. 4. Information on applying for the two positions will be available on the district’s website at www.sdb.k12.wi.us/.
Delgado provided a copy of her resignation letter to the Daily News, and the Daily News obtained Wong’s through an open records request.
In his email to the board Wong cited concerns about trying to maintain a balance between family, work, hobbies and non-profit work and volunteerism combined with the time commitment as contributing factors in his resignation.
Wong went on to say he accepted the role when three other board members from an earlier board had resigned in hopes of being part of the district’s rebuilding process.
“...A school board is meant to be a collective group of members who listen to each other, respect one another’s ideas and are eager to collaborate, compromise and ultimately represent all students. During my time on the board, I feel this has shifted to where this just doesn’t describe our current situation. I have tried, but just cannot bring myself to continue to serve until my term expires in seven more months. I have tried to hold on to but have lost both my passion for serving and my belief that I can positively contribute to the improvement of the district in this capacity. In addition, the time commitment of the board meetings, committee meetings, training sessions and preparatory reading is excessive and unreasonable to me anymore.”
In an email to the Daily News shortly following her resignation, Delgado cited a new promotion, personal reasons, time commitment, balance between family, work, and volunteering as some of the reasons for her resignation. Her resignation email sent to the board last Tuesday cited similar reasons for stepping down.
However, her letter also stated: “Unfortunately, I feel that the focus of the board had turned to a different path. I would like to ask with all due respect to the board to steer back to what is important, our students and making sure that they are academically ready and getting an education that will help them succeed in whatever they set their minds to. In addition, it would be healthier to leave our personal agendas aside and to start focusing on a strategic plan to get the Beloit School District where it needs to be.”
When Miller was asked what the board is doing to address the time commitment and perceived deviation from working on behalf of students, she said “I want to express gratitude for both of them serving. I am grateful they served when they did, and they added value to the district. The day-to-day work where there is a direct response to students belongs to the superintendent, staff and faculty of the district. At the board level the amount of work and commitment is focused around the big picture, strategic direction and climate of the district so we can provide academic, social and emotional well being for kids.”
In regards to reigning in the number and length of meetings, Miller said the board recently came up with a set of norms and agreements and it was hoping to implement once it seated the replacement for department board member Stephanie Jacobs who is Gregg Schneider. The plan was for the board to get some coaching from a consultant specializing in education and group facilitation. She said the board is taking steps to reduce meeting lengths, but said bringing on new board members also takes time.
“Every time you get a new board member and have a brand new board it takes time for people to learn and master expectations,” she said. “When people don’t serve out their terms, the instability that can create can end up in meetings taking longer as people get adjusted. I feel very confident the remaining board members, and hopefully the newly seated board, can all continue to work to better meet those shared agreements and expectations. It is a lot of time, but there is a lot of work. The work we do on the board is important. Nothing worth doing is easy and sometimes you have to put in extra time to do something properly. It’s worthwhile for me to put in that time.”
The two incoming board members who get appointed will serve until the April 2022 election.
On Sept. 7 the board voted 3-0 to appoint Schneider to fill the vacancy left by former board member Jacobs, and Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies - that of Wong and Delgado. There have been four resignations of board members in the past year. Former board president Kyle Larsen resigned in January 2021.
Miller said the plan is to get the new board member - which is Schneider - seated and ready to fully participate by the Sept. 21 board meeting.