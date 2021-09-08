BELOIT— Prior to the Beloit School District board voting unanimously 3-0 to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill a vacancy on the board, two more board members' resignations were announced - those of board clerk Maria Delgado and member John Wong.
Board President Megan Miller kicked off Wednesday's meeting by saying Delgado and Wong had stepped down for “various reasons.”
Delgado emailed the Daily News and confirmed she had turned in her resignation, which was effective immediately on Tuesday. She emailed the following statement:
"There were many reasons that led to my resignation. Personal reasons, time commitment, balance between family, work, and volunteering/board, as well as a promotion that occurred last year that takes most of my energy.
"I will continue to participate and volunteer with the district as much as as I am able to. I would like to thank the community for all of their support they gave me and apologize to them for not fully meeting my three year commitment. I am hopeful that the individuals that are chosen to take on this role will do great in keeping the district moving forward."
The Daily News was unable to reach Wong by press time.
On Tuesday, the board held a special meeting to hold candidate interviews to replace the position held by former board member Stephanie Jacobs. They asked candidates Schneider and Christine Raleigh questions before approving Schneider to fill Jacobs' position on the board. The only members in attendance at the Tuesday meeting included Vice President Sean Leavy, member Amiee Leavy and President Megan Miller.
Board member Spencer Anderson, along with Delgado and Wong were not present at the special meeting. In a phone interview shortly after the special meeting, Anderson said he was absent due to a work commitment but confirmed he is staying on the board.
“I’m in it for the long haul,” Anderson said.
As of press time, Miller was still in a human resources committee meeting. The Daily News will follow up on the timeline for replacing the new resignations.
Schneider and Raleigh had run in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board. The term for Jacob's vacant seat on the board will expire in April 2022. In an earlier interview Miller said the hope is to get the new board member seated and ready to fully participate by the Sept. 21 board meeting.
“If we keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing we keep getting the same results,” Schneider said in his Tuesday interview with the board.
He told the board he’s watched or participated in person at the school board meetings for the past three years and is acquainted with the actions and functions of the board.
Schneider retired as the Beloit School District’s transitions specialist for students in the special education program in January of 2018. He was previously a program manager for special education; an English co-teacher; worked with the 18-21 year old transition program and was a supervisor of special education. Before moving to Beloit in 2007, he was the transitions specialist for the school district of Durham in North Carolina where he worked for five years.
Today, he serves on the Rock County Aging and Disability Resource Center Advisory Committee, is a member of League of Women Voters, a member of Kiwanis and a deacon in the Episcopal Church. He is working to establish a branch in Rock County of the Poor People’s Campaign, is a member of Democracy Defenders which works to get out the vote and a member of Immigration Task Force of Beloit. He is married to Susan Adams.
Raleigh, 31, is a married mother with four young children. Raleigh has managed a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017, has worked in daycares and as a nanny and worked at a bank. She has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Waldorf College, now known as Waldorf University. During her interview Tuesday, Raleigh said she’s a member of the community who believes it’s important to serve.
“I have a heart for youth and families,” she said.
Raleigh told the board her family attends two different religious congregations and she’s involved in various ministries. She said she serves kids which keeps her eyes open to youth and leads music on a worship team.