BELOIT - School District of Beloit Board of Education President Megan Miller said the board will discuss replacing two board members who recently resigned at an upcoming meeting.
Miller said the board will have a meeting, likely on Sept. 21, to discuss interview questions and a meeting time to interview candidates to fill the board vacancies.
Meanwhile, the board is behind on its plans for an evaluation of Superintendent Dan Keyser due to struggles with the revolving door of departing and newly arriving board members. The update on the superintendent evaluation came up after the Daily News requested a copy of the documents and was told there were no records at this time.
On Wednesday night, three of the four remaining board members voted 3-0 to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the vacancy left by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, and Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies - that of board clerk Maria Delgado and member John Wong who resigned Tuesday.
When asked about the legality of Wednesday’s meeting due to only three people in attendance as member Spencer Anderson was absent due to a work commitment, Miller said she had obtained a legal opinion which stated the special meeting and following human resources committee meeting were legal.
Since Wong and Delgado resigned effective Tuesday, the size of the board is currently four members. The board normally has seven members and some have suggested three members would not constitute a quorum.
Miller said Wednesday's meeting was a legal meeting because three out of four members were present constituting a quorum. Although Vice President Sean Leavy and member Amiee Leavy, who are married, can’t serve on a three-person committee together, the human resources committee is a committee of the full board therefore making it legal, Miller said.
“Both meetings were legal, and we have a legal opinion,” she said.
The Daily News has contacted a Wisconsin Newspaper Association attorney for further clarification regarding the meeting's legality and is awaiting a response.
The now four resignations of board members in the past year has put Superintendent Dan Keyser’s evaluation behind schedule, according to Miller.
Originally, it was supposed to be completed in December, but then former board president Kyle Larsen resigned in January 2021. The board decided to stick with six members as it was close to the April election and Vice President Sean Leavy was elected and Spencer Anderson was re-elected. Then in July Jacobs resigned.
Miller said Keyser should have had an interim superintendent evaluation this past December 2020 while he was interim. Because the board was going through the permanent superintendent search at the time, Miller said the board followed a different timeline. Once Keyser was hired as the permanent superintendent the board tried to move his evaluation to June but there were scheduling issues.
"The board is prepared to do the evaluation as soon as possible and share the results in writing," Miller said.
Miller said the hope is to get the new board member - which is Schneider - seated and ready to fully participate by the Sept. 21 board meeting.