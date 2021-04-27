BELOIT—The Beloit School Board elected new officers and heard about a revised pay structure for coaches and club advisers after some discussion whether the agenda documents were made available to the public in a timely manner at Tuesday evening’s meetings.
At its 7 p.m. organizational meeting, the board voted in the following officers; President Megan Miller, Vice President Sean Leavy, Clerk Maria Delgado and Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs.
The full board was poised to vote on the administration’s recommended approval of an updated pay structure for coaches and advisers of clubs and activities during the business meeting as the item was listed on the consent agenda. However, the full board vote had not occurred as of press time.
Earlier in the evening the policy and personnel committee members approved the administration’s recommended updated pay matrix in a 2-1 vote.
Committee members John Wong and Stephanie Jacobs voted in favor of it, but Amiee Leavy voted against it after raising issues regarding the public not having enough time to view the proposal. Although board members received the attached documents with details on the new pay matrix by Friday, the documents weren’t made available to the public until Monday afternoon.
Amiee Leavy said the matrix which was clear and fair, but she said it shouldn’t be moved on to the full board until May 11 to give the public the chance to review the information. If community members had the time to read the documents, Amiee Leavy said they would be informed and prepared to come to the board meeting and participate in public comment if they choose.
“It’s not fair for the board to move on something the public doesn’t have the full opportunity to participate in,” Amiee Leavy said.
Prior to the meeting, the Daily News had inquired about the Monday posting as Board Policy 171.2 states the agenda and agenda-related documents shall be posted on the district website on BoardDocs four days prior to the regularly scheduled business or special meeting. In an email to the Daily News on Monday and during the meeting, Keyser said the district has consulted counsel and is following both policy and state statute.
Amiee Leavy said just because something is not illegal, does not mean it should be done and said she wanted an explanation why the documents weren’t available for the public to review and read in line with board policy.
Keyser told the board there have been situations in the past this year where agenda items have been altered or removed because of public concern, and some of those conversations never made it to the full board. Keyser said his role is to make sure the board is fully informed and issues get to the board for conversation and are not influenced beyond that.
Amiee Leavy said members of the public have lives and responsibilities, and the board should give them as much time as possible to view public documents. If the district is generating great ideas, Leavy said the district should be eager to share and welcome feedback.
Board member Stephanie Jacobs said she supported Keyser and administration and felt comfortable making a motion to approve the matrix and pass it on to the full board Tuesday evening. She said the issue has been discussed for some time and John Wong seconded the motion. The motion carried 2-1.
During the public comment portion of the business meeting, resident Gregg Schneider said he was concerned about Keyser’s comments regarding transparency and timely posting of documents and that two committee members supported it. He said he understands Keyser’s concerns over public feedback on agenda items before the presentation.
“However, that is what is supposed to happen since the board doesn’t give time to comment before they act on agenda items,” he said.
Schneider said the administration’s response to the newspaper and public was inappropriate, unprofessional and damaging to the trust of the community. He said it’s the role of the public to share their thoughts and concerns.
Under the administration’s newly proposed matrix each coaching position would be placed in one of three groups. Factors would include season length of a sport, number of games during a season, alignment with other schools in the conference and supervisory responsibilities of a head coach versus an assistant coach. The rate would be a percentage of the teacher base pay of $43,000. All three groups in the matrix were listed at $23 per hour. Group one could make up to $414 a week; group two up to $276 for six days a week; and group three, up to $230 or five days a week.