BELOIT - Several Beloit School Board candidates shared a bit about themselves in brief interviews this morning. The board is set to interview seven applicants tonight and appoint two of them at its special board meeting set for 6 p.m. tonight at Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St.
Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, 31, lives in the Beloit Historical District on the west side. He is a physical therapist. He and his wife have a 6-month old daughter.
“I really enjoy living in Beloit. We moved to Beloit intentionally and want to be a part of the community,” Windmoeller-Schmit said.
Adriana Sanders, 35, is a stay-at-home mom and volunteers as a director of the Center of Hope, a free after-school program offered through New Life Ministries from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. She has three boys 16, 15 and 10 in the school district. She said her main concern has been kids falling behind in academic areas.
Joyce MH Ruff, 69, is a former English teacher at Beloit Memorial high School and South Milwaukee High School. Ruff said she is retired and is familiar with all levels of education, teaching, relationships with students and parents, curriculum, peers and administration. She has grandchildren in the school district and sees a need for a little more diversified input, not only in racial terms but also in diversity of perspectives.
Raleigh, 32, is the manager of a small in-home clothing boutique since 2017 and has been a full time mom since 2013. Her children attend The Lincoln Academy. She said the areas in need of most improvement and attention in the district are student achievement and safety in the school classroom environment.
Susan Bond is Vice President Regulatory and Scientific Affairs at Kerry. She was determining if she had the necessary paperwork filed in order to go to the interview tonight. If not, she said she plans to run in the April election.
The Daily News was unable to reach Kris Jacobsen by press time and Allison Semrau did not have a voicemail set up. The Daily News will update this story when it hears from the candidates and update photos as they arrive.
Board of Education President Megan Miller said the board hopes to have the new seven-person board fully seated by the Oct. 19 board meeting.
At a Sept. 7 meeting when the board voted to appoint Gregg Schneider to fill the position vacated by former board member Stephanie Jacobs, Miller announced the board would be looking to fill two additional vacancies—that of resigning members John Wong and Clerk Maria Delgado. Application materials were due to the district on Oct. 4.
Raleigh had applied for the last vacancy before the board voted to appoint Schneider. She and Schneider had run in the spring 2021 election, but did not make it on the board. In her application materials provided to the Daily News, she said she lost the spring 2021 election due to being shy of 68 votes.