BELOIT — Beloit School District candidates fielded questions ranging from how to address social promotion to diversity in hiring at a virtual candidate forum held Thursday.
Hosted by the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce along with partners, NAACP, League of Women Voters and Wisconsin Health Professionals for Climate Change, the event was moderated by Ron Watson.
The four candidates running for two seats on the board—incumbent Spencer Anderson and newcomers Christine Raleigh, Sean Leavy and Gregg Schneider—kicked off the forum with a few remarks about themselves.
Schneider, a retired Beloit School District transitions specialist for the special education program, said he will bring his passion, experience and leadership to the position. Leavy, a Central High School District of Westosha associate principal, said he wants to focus on vision and leadership. Anderson, a pilot for Skydive Milwaukee, said he hopes to bring stability to the board. Raleigh, a full-time mom and manager of an in-home clothing boutique, said the events of the past year prompted her to become interested in local government.
Raleigh said she’s concerned about the district’s low academic rankings. If social promotion has played a role in that, she said, perhaps, there is a better way to help students achieve.
Schneider said test scores are showing achievement levels are not where they should be and more support for students in the elementary schools is needed.
Leavy said a data system and culture is needed and the district must focus on continuous improvement. The board must set a vision for the board and hold administration accountable.
Anderson said struggles need to be caught at a younger age so there is time to get caught up.
Some of the questions were directed to particular candidates, and others were allowed to follow-up.
When Anderson was asked about the role of the board members in regards to the Lincoln Academy, he said there needs to be community input gathered to help bring families back to the district and to build their trust. Raleigh added the Lincoln Academy is a reality and an option in education and it will be important for the board to seek any opportunity to work with any resource to help student achievement.
When asked what plans are needed to help students who fell behind during COVID-19, Anderson said there needs to be an assessment to see where students are and lift them back up to where they should be. Schneider said the district should partner with other groups and agencies to strengthen summer school as an activity to improve learning. Leavy said there should be focus and calm, noting students can learn. Raleigh said it should be a priority to get students back to full-time in-person learning.
When Leavy was asked how to address perceived racism in the schools and on the current board, he said one doesn’t run for a seat just to rubber stamp items and let things happen that are incorrect.
Anderson added committees need to be expanded so more citizens can be brought in.
In closing remarks, Schneider said it’s important to have a cohesive board which can discuss differing ideas to make the best decisions.
Raleigh said her priorities are achievement, accountability to taxpayers and providing a safe learning environment.
Leavy said vision and leadership have been lacking in Beloit, and it’s story needs to be told.
Anderson said he can bring more stability and keep moving the district in the right direction.
Prior to the event, questions had been raised regarding Schneider being the husband of League of Women Voters President Susan Adams. In an email from League member Deb Fallon, she said none of the candidates received any of the questions prior to the forum. Bette Carr said in an email that Adams was not allowed to be part of the forum preparation, and nothing was sent via email to her regarding the questions or format.